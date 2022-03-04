The most pressing problem in Baltimore is not guns, it’s attitude | READER COMMENTARY

I, too, agree with op-ed writer Louis Balsamo’s friend that Baltimore does have a lot of the same city feel and characteristics as Boston (”Baltimore: a city ruined by guns,” March 1). Yet Baltimore today is a shadow of what Boston is for quality of life. Having spent time living in Boston and now having lived in Baltimore for just over six years, I often think of the same comparison. I agree that Baltimore has a huge gun problem and is a leading factor holding the city back from being a real gem in the northeast corridor. However, that’s stating the obvious.
The thought of taking guns off the street and severely punishing people for using them will not solve the problem. The guns are here and are flooding into the city at a pace that is impossible to stop. The most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives indicates more than 7 million new guns were put on the market in 2019 alone. For the years 2010 to 2019, U.S. firearm manufactures produced over 85 million new guns. Of those new guns, only 3.7 million were exported outside of the United States leaving a deadly 81-plus million for our streets. There are only so many sandbags the city can use to hold back the rushing waters of this flood.
The other point on increasing penalties for using guns is to ask yourself, how often do violent criminals willing to use a gun think about or care about the consequences of their actions? Sure, we can arrest the perpetrator of these violent crimes and keep them off the streets, but there are likely two, three, four, or more others that have yet to commit their own violent gun crime. Punishment does not prevent the crime.
There is a difference about Baltimore that I can’t quite put my finger on. There is an underpinning of the mentality among multigenerational Baltimoreans and Marylanders that I think is a contributor to Baltimore’s challenges. It’s a sort of resigned miserableness, that this is the way things are and they won’t change. It’s in the same way that jaywalking is not a big deal; it’s part of the culture. It’s like double parking even when there are open parking spots along a street because it is easier for me to block traffic. It’s like how city trash and recycling pick-up results in more garbage strewn on the streets because there is a lack of care in getting the refuse into the truck. Or the city not knowing who has paid their water bills. That is a very small sampling of examples of: “Eh, this is Baltimore.”
I personally cringe when a candidate for political office uses the fact they are a lifelong Baltimorean and better understand the needs of the city, so that’s why we should vote for them. Maybe that’s the problem. They are from Baltimore and have the same resigned miserableness that this is just how Baltimore is and will always be, so they really can’t fix its problems. Maybe it’s time to bring in leadership with a different perspective on how a great city can be without the Baltimore baggage.
But then I’ve only lived here for six years and do not have the context on when Baltimore wasn’t a “ruined” city. I just know that I’ve never sensed the same or similar cultural feelings in any other city I have lived.
Christopher Johnson, Baltimore
