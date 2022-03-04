The most pressing problem in Baltimore is not guns, it’s attitude | READER COMMENTARY

There is a difference about Baltimore that I can’t quite put my finger on. There is an underpinning of the mentality among multigenerational Baltimoreans and Marylanders that I think is a contributor to Baltimore’s challenges. It’s a sort of resigned miserableness, that this is the way things are and they won’t change. It’s in the same way that jaywalking is not a big deal; it’s part of the culture. It’s like double parking even when there are open parking spots along a street because it is easier for me to block traffic. It’s like how city trash and recycling pick-up results in more garbage strewn on the streets because there is a lack of care in getting the refuse into the truck. Or the city not knowing who has paid their water bills. That is a very small sampling of examples of: “Eh, this is Baltimore.”