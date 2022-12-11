Baltimore Blast deserve more coverage | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Blast's Adriano Dos Santos, back, tries to defend against Chihuahua Savage forward Edgar González taking a shot on goal in the fourth quarter. The Blast defeated the Savage, 5-4, in pro indoor soccer quarterfinal playoff game at SECU Arena on April 8, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

The Baltimore Sun’s sports writers deserve a salute for the great job they do in writing about the city’s major teams, the Orioles and Ravens. I also enjoy the newspaper’s coverage of the colleges and local high school sports.

But why is there not more coverage of the Baltimore Blast, the indoor soccer team that plays its home games at the SECU Arena at Towson University? The staff and players are a team of hard working people. They deserved to be covered.

Go, Blast!

— Jerry Hahn, Perry Hall

