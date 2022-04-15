Orioles have the best logo in baseball | READER COMMENTARY

The Orioles cartoon bird is the best logo in Major League Baseball (”I love the Baltimore Orioles, but the team’s cartoon cap has got to go,” April 7).
Next thing Stephen Ruddy will suggest in a commentary in The Baltimore Sun is that the Natty Boh cartoon logo has got to go, too. Let the pretentious New York Yankees have their logo designed by Tiffany & Co! We’re the blue collar Baltimore Orioles, after all.
David Gladden, Salisbury
