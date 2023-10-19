Crime keeps Baltimoreans off their bicycles | READER COMMENTARY

Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May, right, perform during the Queen and Adam Lambert "Rhapsody Tour" at CFG Bank Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Letter writer D. Druckman’s suggestion to use alternative transportation, such as a bicycle, to a concert at CFG Bank Arena is a great one (”Don’t ban cars, make alternative modes better,” Oct. 17). Besides the environmental impact and ability to enjoy a THC gummy (as the writer pointed out), the saved stress and cost of not worrying about parking adds to the enjoyment of the show.

It was so exciting when the first round of CFG Bank Arena concerts were announced. Bruce Springsteen and The Eagles in one weekend, all within a 30-minute walk of our downtown home! However, when the shows came around, we decided to drive instead of walk. The reason? Fear.

Until it’s safe to walk the streets of Baltimore, we will always lag behind other cities. Just about all of the city’s woes can be traced to out-of-control criminal behavior. Let’s make this problem and solution priority No. 1.

— Paul Winston, Baltimore

