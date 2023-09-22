Sheila Dixon should address making Baltimore safe for bicycling in her mayoral campaign | READER COMMENTARY

“I’m not riding my bike through the city ... I used to, but I don’t anymore because it’s dangerous.” Former Mayor Sheila Dixon said on WBAL radio in August.

It’s clear that she knows what anyone using bikes to get around here learns fast: The streets of Baltimore are not safe streets for bikes (”The medical case for safer cycling in Baltimore,” Sept. 15). Recently, Dixon announced she is running for mayor (”Sheila Dixon: I am running for mayor of Baltimore in 2024,″ Sept. 7). She has highlighted the lower levels of violence during her previous tenure as reason to reinstate her. Her desire to improve public safety against gun violence on the street should also extend to all transportation users on the streets: cars, buses, bikes, pedestrians.

On a recent Wednesday evening, I went to church for a meeting. Before I started home at 8 p.m., I got a text from my wife: “LMK you’re on your way. Get home to me safe.”

These safety texts are rare when I drive or take a train. But I had ridden my bike to church again, and so I was again reminded to be safe. I am reminded to be safe by friends who are astounded I would ride at night. I am reminded by people at stoplights while we wait for a signal to change. I am reminded, nonverbally, by the memorials of ghost bikes haunting the streets of Baltimore.

I am haunted, in turn, by the prospect that my flesh might be put onto the pavement by a drunk or distracted driver through no fault of my own. That my children, if they are on the back of my bike, might likewise be harmed. That lights and bells are no protection from a driver who doesn’t look and forces their bumper into my leg. That when I was hit this way, I was fortunate.

Some will want to blame me for being unsafe. They will want to claim I ride against traffic or ignore signs or something — anything — to appease their conscience. But at the core of this victim-blaming is the reality that bike users are an inconvenience to car users. We are a bit slower, we use room on the roadway, people have to wait to get around us (3 feet — it’s the law.)

To reduce this, many bike users want to have cycle-tracks strategically placed. They are a separated space from cars, like pedestrians have sidewalks, so this inconvenience to drivers is reduced and everyone is safer.

In spite of this, a very strange contingent of people has arisen. They are incensed that Druid Hill Park and Maryland Avenue’s cycle track should be connected safely for bike users via 28th Street. The local community broadly supported the lane’s installation, but a loud sliver of the city’s population assails it as a civil tragedy on par with the departure of the Colts.

Former Mayor Dixon should distance herself from this. Should she pledge to tear out existing safety infrastructure and stop building new? Of course not.

Bike users are people like public transit users and walkers. All of us are often ignored or neglected by transportation plans. Many of us rely on several different modes of transportation depending on the trip. We should not be pitted against car users or one another as a sacrificial lamb or scapegoat in some misguided effort to find a wedge issue for political points.

Bike users, like everyone else, deserve to use our streets safely.

— Josh Kelley, Baltimore

