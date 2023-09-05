Bike race a great event that deserves more coverage | READER COMMENTARY

Competitors turn onto Cold Bottom Road a few miles into the 2023 Maryland Cycling Classic on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

On Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, Baltimore and Maryland hosted a world-class professional bicycling race, the 2023 Maryland Cycling Classic (”Dan Rodricks: Bullets, bicycles and more of Baltimore’s dissonance over Labor Day weekend,” Sept. 5).

Although the temperature soared into the 90s, the bikers traveled the many hills in Baltimore County and continued down Falls Road into the city for the finish line with no incidents. I repeat, no incidents. There were no shots fired, no murders, no crime and, as a result, I believe the race received less attention in the media.

Next year, news outlets should give us more interviews of these amazing athletes, more pre-race information and lots of press. What a great day for our city and state.

— Laetitia Brooks, Baltimore

