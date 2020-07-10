When there’s a behavioral crisis, there’s a number to call that’s not 911 | READER COMMENTARY

We have to work together with the full support of and input from many stakeholders — the city and the state, Behavioral Health System Baltimore, hospitals, police, community-based providers, service recipients and their families, and many others — to re-evaluate how we are investing our resources to support the health and wellness of all people and the communities in which they live. If we don’t, our system will continue to fail the people it is trying to serve like Ricky Walker Jr.