The day The Beatles came to Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for the wonderful article regarding The Beatles concert at the Baltimore Civic Center in September of 1964 (“‘I love you, Ringo’: 56 years ago fans paid $2 to see the Beatles in Baltimore,” Sept. 16). My brothers, Tom, 15, and Steve,16, were there with me, a 17-year-old freshman at Towson State College. We were in Row 13 in front. The screaming didn’t bother us as we focused on the music, and The Beatles were great! It was terrific that our parents even let us go. It was our first concert. Mom dropped us off and then drove around the city until the concert was over. How she ever found us afterward in that crazy crowd of people to pick us up was amazing. There were no cellphones then!