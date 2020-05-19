Board of Elections has failed Baltimore’s voters | READER COMMENTARY

Understandably with the COVID-19 pandemic and the abundance of caution for the safety of residents, the state of Maryland transitioned from in-person elections to a mail-in process. The Maryland State Board of Elections website states that, “All registered and eligible voters will be mailed a ballot for this election. You should receive your ballot in early to mid May.” Voters in most Maryland counties received their ballots in the first part of the May. As of May 19, while voters in other counties have not only received their ballots, but also many have already returned their ballots, Baltimore voters were still going to their mailboxes and wondering, #WheresMyBallot?