Can’t someone restart Hoehn’s Bakery? Please? | READER COMMENTARY

I was very disappointed to read the article about Hoehn’s Bakery closing after 95 years (”Hoehn’s Bakery in Baltimore closing after 95 years,” Sept. 18). This “hidden gem” of Highlandtown should be scooped up by a young energetic entrepreneur who would love to pump new life into the tired old bones of this Baltimore landmark.
A newly revived Hoehn’s could modernize with baristas and Wi-Fi and cafe tables while serving up new trends next to its traditional German peach cakes, doughnuts, smearcase cheesecake and bread pudding. There’s got to be someone in Baltimore willing to carry on the tradition.
Here’s to an all-call for the right-minded entrepreneur to step up and give Hoehn’s Bakery a breathtaking sweet restart instead of this sad and noteworthy bitter end. I’d bet my name on it that someone will do it.
Rick Hoehn (no relation), Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.