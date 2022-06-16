Mayor Scott sidesteps a messy situation | READER COMMENTARY

Doggone it! I must have missed the picture of Mayor Brandon Scott in hip boots with the words “Mayor’s Office” emblazoned on them looking over the problems at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant (“Baltimore agrees to reimburse state for Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant improvements, drop legal challenge,” June 10). I’m sure it wasn’t significant enough for his presence. I guess “after a series of failed inspections and documented environmental violations, namely the release of excessive nutrients and bacteria into Back River in Dundalk, which was deemed unsafe for human contact in April” just didn’t interest him as well as the failures at the other plant.

The whole affair was just too much for his administration to deal with. I must admit, it must have been a very smelly situation. Oh well, there is always ribbon cutting and glad-handing elsewhere to keep Mayor Scott busy. I am sure those hip boots are always waiting just in case!

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

