Suburban life lacks city’s cultural appeal | READER COMMENTARY

Of the many recent letters from readers regarding “squeegee kids,” one stood out for me. It was headlined, “What do I owe the city? Nothing.” (Nov. 29). The writer observed that there was “nothing in the city I want or need that I cannot obtain in my quiet neighborhood.”
I wondered about the writer’s neighborhood, which happened to be Middle River. Does his “quiet neighborhood” have two stadiums that house a professional football team and a baseball team? A National Aquarium? A Maryland Science Center? A Royal Farms Arena? The Lyric performing arts center or the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall? A Baltimore Museum of Art? Universities and colleges?
How about unique and ethnic neighborhoods such as Little Italy with fine places to eat and shop? National monuments such as Fort McHenry? A Walters Art Museum? Great hospitals? Neighborhoods that are some of the earliest developments in Maryland?
I would assume one gets the point. The letter writer who does not need, understand or appreciate the city can wander around Middle River, a truly quiet neighborhood with it own attractions.
Paul Bolenbaugh, Baltimore
