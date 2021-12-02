xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Suburban life lacks city’s cultural appeal | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 02, 2021 1:40 PM
M&T Bank Stadium, home to the NFL's Baltimore Ravens, is just one of the many attractions one can find in Baltimore but not in Baltimore County. (Getty Images).
Of the many recent letters from readers regarding “squeegee kids,” one stood out for me. It was headlined, “What do I owe the city? Nothing.” (Nov. 29). The writer observed that there was “nothing in the city I want or need that I cannot obtain in my quiet neighborhood.”

I wondered about the writer’s neighborhood, which happened to be Middle River. Does his “quiet neighborhood” have two stadiums that house a professional football team and a baseball team? A National Aquarium? A Maryland Science Center? A Royal Farms Arena? The Lyric performing arts center or the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall? A Baltimore Museum of Art? Universities and colleges?

How about unique and ethnic neighborhoods such as Little Italy with fine places to eat and shop? National monuments such as Fort McHenry? A Walters Art Museum? Great hospitals? Neighborhoods that are some of the earliest developments in Maryland?

I would assume one gets the point. The letter writer who does not need, understand or appreciate the city can wander around Middle River, a truly quiet neighborhood with it own attractions.

Paul Bolenbaugh, Baltimore

