Baltimore needs to support its artists | READER COMMENTARY

While praised nationally, the report was largely and inexplicably ignored by our own city administration, which had commissioned it. Fortunately, Mayor Brandon Scott’s transition team has resuscitated the report and recommended it as a mayoral priority. Its recommendations provide a road map for supporting and nurturing Baltimore’s diverse arts community to help ensure it can thrive. Hopefully, Area 405 can be preserved for continued artist and community use, but that is only one opportunity among many. For those interested, the report is easily available online by searching the task force’s full name and “Baltimore.”