BMA’s women-centered show is a masterpiece | READER COMMENTARY

“Making Her Mark: A History of Women Artists in Europe 1400-1800″ is a triumphant exhibit for the Baltimore Museum of Art (”Baltimore Museum of Art exhibit argues that female artists in the Renaissance were equals to Raphael and Michelangelo,” Nov. 3). I saw this exhibit recently with a friend of mine and we were both captivated. It was a vast exhibit showing that female talent was not lacking in art for all those centuries when female artists struggled in obscurity, working in the shadow of their male compatriots, often isolated while not having easy access to the materials they needed to make art. Necessity being the mother of invention, they used what they had: human hair, cheap paper and print, and needle and thread, the last of which they were allowed to have because needlepoint, embroidery, sewing and mending were uniquely feminine tasks during this period.

Even as we celebrate women artists of the past, we must remember why they were pushed aside, limited and suppressed. It was not ignorance on the part of men that kept female artistic aspirations and talents unrecognized and unencouraged. These were deliberate acts of sabotage from the men of that era, as well as from society toward women who broke the mold and rejected their designated roles as wives and mothers first and foremost. Self-fulfillment for women was an aspiration unattainable or even sacrilegious in Europe between 1400 to 1800. That wasn’t too long ago and it happened within the confines of Western civilization that now deplores the oppression of women in Afghanistan and Iran — by the Taliban in the case of the former and by mullahs in the case of the latter. The 21st century has not exactly improved the lot of women in many countries across the world and this includes in America.

Advertisement

When I saw “Making her Mark” at the BMA, I thought of how for every step women take forward, they are turned back five steps by men in authority and women who partner with such men to oppress their own. The overturning of Roe v. Wade by a majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices is one such instance. The criminalization of abortion by Republican lawmakers catches in its wide net, abortion providers, those who help women seek and get abortions and pregnant women who abort babies, no exceptions for rape or incest, in many American states. Even oral contraceptives, the morning after pill and medical, at home, early abortions are in the cross hairs of anti-women zealots who have made the unborn their cause célèbre over the fate of women who are given no choice or bodily autonomy once they become pregnant.

The kinds of horrors perpetrated on women between 1400 to 1800, that pinioned women’s talents are not unique to that era alone. While we celebrate female artists from centuries ago, bringing them into the light from the darkness they did not deserve, let’s not forget we continue to indulge in the same foolishness of yesteryears by tethering women to roles favored by men who want to eliminate rivalry from the distaff side in the workplace as also in art and literature, by keeping women barefoot, pregnant and subservient.

Advertisement

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.