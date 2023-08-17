Baltimore needs its historic buildings | READER COMMENTARY

The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation is seen on the corner of Maryland Avenue and West Preston Street. The cathedral has applied to tear the structures down in the center of the block for a prayer garden. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

No one doubts the sad state of affairs in Baltimore but losing elements of our history is cause only for greater sadness. Recently, The Baltimore Sun has written about the proposed demolition of two different historic historical sites including important homes along Preston Street across the street from the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation (”Mount Vernon neighbors want their historic Preston Street homes saved from demolition,” July 29).

The Cathedral itself is highly important and vital to our rich cultural heritage. But if it is allowed to construct its proposed prayer garden at the expense of other nearby buildings, we will have less of our city’s history to appreciate in the future.

Many in Baltimore are working hard to bring about significant and positive change. As their efforts advance, let’s not go backward with the kind of “urban renewal” demolition that characterized misbegotten efforts toward improvements in the 50′s and 60′s.

Baltimore has a great deal to offer despite our challenges. Our history and an appreciation of our past is among our greatest assets.

— Buzz Cusack, Baltimore

