Archdiocese listens to lawyers, not victims | READER COMMENTARY

The recent editorial, “Baltimore Archdiocese can’t claim transparency on abuse while reportedly underwriting efforts to keep AG report secret” (Nov. 30), was spot on.

Archbishop William Lori repeated his position in a video emailed throughout the archdiocese on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 2. It took a lot of nerve to expect the faithful to believe his smarmy reassurances that he believes in transparency while at the same time paying for opacity.

Once again, Holy Mother Church is listening to its lawyers, not to the victims of sexual abuse.

— Hal Riedl, Baltimore

