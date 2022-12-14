Church hires lobbyists to limit damages in child abuse cases | READER COMMENTARY

Members of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), gather before a news conference demanding that the Baltimore archdiocese support public release of Maryland Attorney General’s report detailing 80 years of sexual abuse. Nov. 18, 2022. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Congratulations to Baltimore Sun reporter Lee O. Sanderlin for digging up records in reference to those lobbyists paid by the Maryland Catholic Conference to undermine any attempt to pass legislation in the Maryland General Assembly expanding the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse lawsuits (”Catholic church paid Maryland lobbyists more than $200K to help limit, prevent abuse lawsuits,” Dec. 8).

According to records, lobbyist Rick Abbruzzese and former state Sen. Robert Zirkin were paid $166,000 to halt legislation amending the bill. Seems Zirkin had a change of heart since 2019 when he supported passage of the Hidden Predator Act. Amazing what money can do, which only goes to prove Niccolo Machiavelli’s contention that “politics have no relation to morals.”

— Otts Laupus, Elkridge

