Catholic Church fails to embrace accountability for child abuse past | READER COMMENTARY

Jean Hargadon Wehner, 69, says she was among those abused as a student at Baltimore’s now shuttered Archbishop Keough High School in the late 1960s and early '70s. Here, photographed near the Baltimore Basilica, she holds a photo of herself as a student. Her story was featured in the Netflix documentary “The Keepers.” Her memoir of surviving the abuse, "Walking with Aletheia," was published in March. Wehner first spoke to the Maryland Attorney General's investigative team in 2018 and encouraged many other survivors to participate as well. Dec. 18, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop William Lori’s statement that “our shameful past is indeed, in the past” in his recent commentary published in The Baltimore Sun (”Baltimore archbishop: ‘The Church of today is not the Church described by the attorney general.’ Here’s what’s changed.” Dec. 20) shows us all, especially survivors of clergy child sexual abuse, just how little he and the Church understand the nature of what this type of abuse does to an individual, their loved ones and their community.

If the Church truly wanted to atone for the “sins of the fathers,” we would be hearing from trauma experts the likes of psychologist and author Christine A. Courtois or Bessel van der Kolk, who wrote “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma.” These experts in this field would be educating the Baltimore Archdiocese, and the Church in general, on why this type of trauma is not something that stays “in the past” for survivors.

Advertisement

We, the survivors, live with the effects of this horror every day, and until the Catholic Church truly appreciates the need for reconciliation and accountability, this festering wound cannot heal.

— Jean Hargadon Wehner, Elkridge

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.