Shame on archdiocese for trying to hide its wealth | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Archbishop William Lori leads a Mass in Baltimore. The Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore announced Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, it filed for Chapter 11 reorganization days before a new state law goes into effect removing the statute of limitations on child sex abuse claims and allowing victims to sue their abusers decades after the fact. File. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky/AP)

I read the recent article in The Baltimore Sun regarding the assets held by the Archdiocese of Baltimore but saw only a brief, somewhat condensed mention of the gigantic land holdings of the Catholic Church in Maryland (”Baltimore archdiocese lists diamonds, emeralds and gold among treasure chest of assets in bankruptcy,” Nov. 1). For example, I wonder what the land that houses St. Mary’s Seminary and the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen would sell for? That’s only one example of the plethora of valuable properties, both buildings and land, owned by the Catholic Church.

In all fairness, the article did mention a few others. However, there are dozens of other holdings that I believe the archdiocese should sell off to pay for its sins for the pedophilia and abuse that it heaped upon its faithful. They could sell some land holdings outright or mortgage them to pay their litigants fairly. I also believe that those land assets, in themselves, would sell in the billions of dollars. This is also not to mention that taxes have probably never been collected by the state of Maryland on these properties since George Calvert founded the Free State. In my opinion, mere baubles and stained glass are only the beginnings of the lavish holdings that those litigants should lasso in a court of law.

The archdiocese has declared bankruptcy and is hiding behind a wall of laws in a system that it has never supported. Their leaders do so in shame rather than to publicly atone for their sins and to righteously commence their amends process. They took the easy way out! The Catholic Church will never change, hence no amended behaviors. Money, property and prestige will always remain their primary goals.

— George Hammerbacher, Baltimore

