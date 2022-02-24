Baltimore must better understand its financial data | READER COMMENTARY

I applaud the editorial message seeking a certified public accountant’s guidance to city leaders (”Wanted in Baltimore: A highly skilled, tireless and transparent accountant — super powers optional,” Feb. 16). Most of us learn our “economics” based on household discipline, guided by a well meaning parent. Income statements and balance sheet concepts are in the background, but few are trained to use the magic of double-entry revenue/spending/assets/liabilities/equity as the valuable decision support that it can be. And “follow the money” skills, which CPA auditors are taught, is extra valuable in large organizations where understanding the context of a particular transaction or report can greatly impact its utility.