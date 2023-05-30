Fretting over the cost of a Bawlmer accent is nothing new, hon | READER COMMENTARY

Dan Rodricks recently reminded me of what several white University of Maryland, Baltimore County students told me back in 1968 when I first arrived in Baltimore from Los Angeles (”Dan Rodricks: What’s this? Putting a price tag on a Bawlmer accent?” May 28). During out-of-class conversations, they apologized for their Bawlmer accents.
“Why apologize to me?” I thought. “I’m the outsider.” I later decided that I spoke the “educated language” that they aspired to.
Even 55 years ago, some young, upwardly mobile, white college students must have understood that their local accents could hold them back.
— Fred L. Pincus, Baltimore
