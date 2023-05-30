Fretting over the cost of a Bawlmer accent is nothing new, hon | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Dan Rodricks recently reminded me of what several white University of Maryland, Baltimore County students told me back in 1968 when I first arrived in Baltimore from Los Angeles (”Dan Rodricks: What’s this? Putting a price tag on a Bawlmer accent?” May 28). During out-of-class conversations, they apologized for their Bawlmer accents.

“Why apologize to me?” I thought. “I’m the outsider.” I later decided that I spoke the “educated language” that they aspired to.

Even 55 years ago, some young, upwardly mobile, white college students must have understood that their local accents could hold them back.

— Fred L. Pincus, Baltimore

