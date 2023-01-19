Baltimore can be proud of its distinctive sound | READER COMMENTARY

In 2014, Gawker.com set out to determine the nation's ugliest local accent by head-to-head matchups. Baltimore made the top 16 but quickly lost to Boston. The final winner? Pittsburgh. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun)

The recent op-ed from Otto Laupus (“An ode to the Bawlmer accent, hon,” Jan. 13) was rather comprehensive. However, I would cite one omission, namely pronunciation of the letter combination “oi” like the oo in “cool.” Thus, “oil” rhymed with “tool.” For that matter, “toilet” was pronounced “tool it.” Leftovers might be wrapped in “aluminum fool.”

Also, I don’t know how to spell it phonetically but “flower” and “flour” were both reduced to one syllable and pronounced something like “flahr,” and both “hour” and “our” rhymed with them.

Long before a non-Baltimorean entrepreneur capitalized on “hon” and even tried to copyright the word, I used to enjoy free coffee refills at White Coffee Pot restaurants from waitresses who would regard my mostly empty cup and ask, “Want me to warm it up for you, hon?” As Archie Bunker used to sing, “Those were the days!”

— Edward Leslie Ansel, Owings Mills

