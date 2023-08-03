Every Baltimore child deserves the option of college | READER COMMENTARY

Couryn Branch was awarded a full ride scholarship to Coppin State University at the age of 15 after performing her poem for the NAACP ACT-SO competition last summer. Branch, now a student at the Carver Center, is on the Coppin campus. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

I was very impressed to see that San Francisco has something like our 529 program funded by the government for every kid in the city. I would be happy to give 1% of my contributions to such a program for Baltimore kids if the state would match it 3-to-1 (”In Maryland 529 overhaul, state treasurer sets 6% rate of return for parents with prepaid college trust accounts,” July 11).

Imagine knowing that Marylanders you never met cared about your future.

Advertisement

— Eric Greene, Annapolis

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.