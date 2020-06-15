Recalling the surreal days when the National Guard patrolled Baltimore’s streets | READER COMMENTARY

A close friend of ours had her wedding scheduled from that Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The curfew began at 7 p.m. We were instructed to have the wedding as planned and to bring the invitations. The wedding was bittersweet as some of the people at the wedding had their stores burned to the ground. Near the end of the wedding, a group of uniformed National Guard soldiers drove by in a half-truck. Incredibly, one of the soldiers in the National Guard recognized the groom in the wedding party and waved to him. What an incredible day.