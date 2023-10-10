Wes Moore shouldn’t side with John Angelos | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Wes Moore, right, with Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos at 2023 season home opening day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. April 7, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“Mark my words.” That is what Gov. Wes Moore said about an imminent Orioles lease costing taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, ceding millions more in future profits, and giving up control of the ballpark and other Camden Yards properties. All this without the Maryland Stadium Authority safeguards currently in place (”Former MSA chair: Orioles agreement ‘eviscerates’ role of Maryland Stadium Authority; layoffs likely,” Oct. 4).

As proposed, the deal would abandon MSA’s nationally acclaimed management and operations, security, financial oversight and its lease enforcement. Instead, Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos, the tenant with no experience in these matters, would be paid additional millions annually to pick up the agency’s responsibilities.

How’s that going to work out? Angelos couldn’t manage the Orioles well until he turned over the team’s control to Mike Elias.

— Linda Pohuski, Pasadena

