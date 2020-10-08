Election isn’t over until all ballots are counted | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for, “Ballots are on the way to Maryland residents who requested them,” (Sept. 24). Despite this good news, there is a serious threat to the election: a coordinated effort by President Donald Trump and his allies to stop the counting of the votes as soon as possible after Nov. 3. President Trump also doesn’t want mail-in ballots to be counted as they come in. Rather, he wants them not to be counted at all. There are even credible reports that some state legislators are hatching plans to nullify the popular vote entirely in their state and just appoint Trump electors.
Every citizen who values democracy must stand for this principle: Refuse to accept election results until all the votes are counted. I call on all civic organizations and governmental officials to insist on a full and accurate count of all ballots, including mail-in ballots, that are properly submitted according to the laws in the respective states. News organizations must stop competing to predict the outcome before votes are counted.
Charlie Cooper, Baltimore
The writer is president of Get Money Out - Maryland.
