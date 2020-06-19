Ballot privacy is a legitimate concern that needs to be fixed | READER COMMENTARY

The recent article about mail-in ballot privacy concerns raises very important issues which need to be addressed before the next election in November (”Maryland elections board worries about ballot privacy, considers concealing voters’ signatures during mailing,” June 18). It is unlikely that any other news forum other than a newspaper would cover it.
I wonder why the Maryland State Board of Elections did not think of this before but what I would really like to know is why board members do not think the change could be made before the next election more than four months from now. Whole industries have turned on a dime to address the COVID-19 crisis. This printing problem has to be solvable.
Steven Wilder, Baltimore
