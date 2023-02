In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Feb. 4, 2023. The downing of the suspected Chinese spy balloon by a missile from an F-22 fighter jet created a spectacle over one of the state's tourism hubs and drew crowds reacting with a mixture of bewildered gazing, distress and cheering. (Chad Fish via AP, File) (Chad Fish / AP)

This Republican believes President Biden made the right decision in waiting till the Chinese balloon was over water before bringing it down (“US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China,” Feb. 5). What would we be saying if someone had been injured or killed as it landed? It could have been blown off track by a sudden strong wind.

— Eritha Yardley, Baltimore

