If Congress is serious about reduced spending, it can start with a salary cut | READER COMMENTARY

If lawmakers in Washington, D.C., are really interested in cutting the federal budget, they can start by taking a 10% pay reduction. This reduction should also apply to the executive and judicial branches (”Tempers flare and bills languish as House Speaker Johnson confronts the same problems that vexed McCarthy,” Nov. 18). These are our leaders, and they as a whole should set the example if they expect the workers, the real workers, to accept the budget cuts they propose.

Don’t you think?

— Peter Schap, Cockeysville

