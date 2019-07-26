Thanks for your editorial on the deficit (“Alternative Fact of the Week: The great GOP deficit anxiety disappearing trick,” July 25). Republican insincerity on debt and deficit should not reinforce the balanced-budget myth. Private debt has caused financial collapse: buying stocks on margin in the late 1920s and real estate debt in the 2000s.
We have fiat money since former President Richard Nixon left the gold standard in the 1970s. Congress has the constitutional power to create money but has delegated it to private bankers who run the Federal Reserve. The debt can always be paid, but prudence must be exercised not to devalue the currency too much.
The balanced-budget myth is mostly rhetoric used by conservatives to deny spending for social programs. When war spending is desired, the principle recedes. As U. S. debt has risen, demand for the debt has increasd. This shows the folly of balanced budget orthodoxy. People from all over the world who buy the debt think it will be paid off.
The real problem with our national debt is that it is squandered on contracts for increasingly unusable weapons and on dangerous military adventures like the invasion of Iraq. It is wasted on corrupt projects like the F-35 and used to harm our soldiers and the victims abroad. It is flushed down the toilet in bank bailouts.
Meanwhile, wealth accumulates in a tiny sliver of our population, who mostly speculate rather than create jobs. Wall Street gets a cut in putting together leveraged buyouts, fancy derivatives, collateralized debt obligation instruments, etc.
Federal spending could build better and more sustainable communication and transportation systems, clean up the environment and move us to 100 percent renewable energy. It could provide health care to everyone at a lower price and create millions of jobs. Our people would flourish and domestic hate and division would diminish.
Charlie Cooper, Baltimore
