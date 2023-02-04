Proposed Baltimore County plastic bag ban puts jobs in jeopardy | READER COMMENTARY

Families like mine here in Maryland are facing higher costs at the grocery store. Unfortunately, a new proposal in Baltimore County would only add even more pain at the cash register (“Baltimore County residents testify about bill that would ban plastic bags in retail and food supply stores,” Jan. 31).

The County Council is considering a proposal that would ban traditional plastic grocery bags and establish a mandatory, 10-cent fee for paper bags that retailers get to keep. While it won’t do much to help our planet, it’ll add up to big costs for families and undermine jobs like mine.

I’m the manager at the Elkridge bag plant that manufactures the kinds of bags at the center of this proposal. We’ve been a part of the greater Baltimore area for almost 20 years. Policymakers and activists don’t seem to understand that they are undermining the jobs me and 175 of my colleagues rely on to support our families if the county doesn’t change course.

To be clear, calling it a plastic bag ban isn’t even accurate. It just replaces plastic bags made here in Maryland by your neighbors with plastic products imported from some of the world’s worst polluting nations.

If adopted, not a single bag made at our facility, whether a traditional carryout bag or a reusable plastic film bag, could be distributed in Baltimore County. What a terrible message to send to American workers and American manufacturers.

The County Council should go back to the drawing board. There are better ways to promote sustainability in Maryland that don’t involve new costs on struggling families, new compliance burdens on businesses and undermining local manufacturing jobs.

This bag ban — like all bag bans — won’t advance sustainability. In truth, Baltimore County families and my fellow employees simply cannot afford it. The Baltimore County Council should reject this proposal so shoppers aren’t left paying the price.

— Michael Thom, Elkridge

The writer is plant manager at Advance Polybag Northeast Inc. in Elkridge.