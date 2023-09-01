Don’t deny eager students their education because of a few bad eggs | READER COMMENTARY

As a retired teacher of 28 years I know full well the disruption an ill-behaved student can cause, disrupting the education process for scores of “normal” students (“Baltimore County schools use virtual learning as punishment. Experts say that hurts students,” Aug. 22). More often than not the egregious behavior problems have their origin at home, not at school or in the community. Whether it be unresolved mental health issues, poor parenting, abuse, whatever the reason, a teacher is ill-equipped to address these issues within his or her classroom but often must try to do so at the expense of the rest of the class.

“Restorative justice” and other such programs are Band-Aids masking the root issues. They will never engender responsibility, initiative and persistence in students affected by such deep-seated issues, but are merely window-dressing for the benefit of the community to give the appearance that the school is attempting to “do something.”

One surefire solution that our school used at various times was to require a parent to attend school along with the disruptive student. This works on many levels because the student is likely not thrilled to have mom sitting alongside throughout the school day; mom (or dad) is not thrilled having to risk losing a job (or at least losing a week’s pay); and the parents are made to “solve the problem,” likely at a cost to themselves. The attending parent has opportunity to witness the behaviors that are vastly different from the other students and take cues from the model students in order to mold their own student’s behavior to what is acceptable in polite society. The student does not come back to school until the parent attends — end of story. It’s high time to stop denying eager students an education because they must kowtow to the aberrant behavior of a few bad eggs.

— Norma Simpson, Bridgeton, New Jersey

