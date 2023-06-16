How should Maryland deal with unsafe driving? Start with enforcement. | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial focused attention on the senseless deaths of six highway workers in a high-speed reckless driving episode in March on the Baltimore Beltway (”Maryland’s lengthening commutes raise the reckless driving threat,” June 7). But rather than focus on that crime and how best to respond to it, the editorial offered a long commentary on remote work, lengthening commutes and the need for public transit. While those lifestyle and public policy issues are worthy of discussion, they are completely beside the point in considering the crime committed on Interstate 695.

Anyone driving on America’s roads these days, whether urban, suburban or rural, will from time to time find themselves unwitting observers of a road race going on around them as cars overtake them and race past, weaving through traffic at high speed. Some traffic studies show that aggressive driving and unsafe behaviors rose during COVID. Perhaps drivers got used to the freedom of empty roads or noted the decline in traffic enforcement. Whatever the causes and remedies, there is a lot of unsafe driving going on and the recent deadly accident perfectly exemplifies it.

The Sun reported several times that the drivers were “exceeding the speed limit in a work zone,” but at 111 and 122 miles per hour, they would have been competitive on a drag strip. Such behavior cannot be tolerated in commuter traffic on our streets and highways.

For a more livable city and region, we should build a Red Line, link MARC to Virginia’s commuter rail system, provide better bus service, build networks of bike lanes and reimagine a city where people live closer to their work. But for today, let’s address a problem that is all around us on our roads. Do the things we need to do to restore sanity on our highways: set up speed traps, add traffic cameras and issue more tickets; enforce current law.

If we are unprepared to act, we can at least take a page from South Africa’s highway department. Their work-zone signs show a praying man in a hard hat saying: “Please don’t kill us.”

— John Walsh, Catonsville

