Baltimore needs a regional water and sewer authority | READER COMMENTARY

The city-run Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk, which is the state’s largest such facility, is supposed to discharge up to 180 million gallons a day of treated wastewater into Back River. But when problems arise, and sewage is only partially treated, the water flowing into the river is filled with dangerous bacteria and nutrients. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Another year, another story: Baltimore’s Department of Public Works has been operating in a, well, suboptimal manner (”Maryland moves to take charge of troubled Baltimore wastewater treatment plant amid worries of possible ‘catastrophic failures,’” March 28). This latest episode provides several opportunities.

The first is for bathroom humor, but I know how crappy that would be (and insulting to a specific breed of fish likely dying by the millions). Second, the opportunity to complain about how, yet again, Baltimore is struggling.

The third opportunity, though, is neither a bad dad joke or a tired refrain. It is an opportunity for reform that can lead to better governance. The question is, could DPW be transformed in to regional water and sewer authority?

I’m not an expert, but the current system seems like it could use some updating. Right now, Baltimore and Baltimore County use an agreement forged during the 1970s. The city owns the system, even though a good portion of it (like the beleaguered wastewater treatment plant) are physically located in the county, along with many of its customers. The city and county set their rates, but county residents still get bills from the city on a quarterly basis — compared to city residents receiving bills on a monthly basis (notwithstanding the times where folks weren’t getting bills at all).

On top of that, however, the county reimburses the city from property tax revenue based on the amount of usage. This odd system has peculiar outcomes. Anecdotally, houses on the same street, but in different jurisdictions, have wildly different water and sewer bills despite being hooked up to the same pipes.

This just all seems more complicated than it needs to be. Has anyone in downtown Towson, Baltimore or Annapolis considered streamlining things? I’m not a public works expert, but a regional water and sewer authority, chartered by the state, and overseen by a board of people representing the county, city and state, charging a consistent rate to all users, seems like it might be a better solution. At the same time, a new organization could be built with the equitable measures implemented by city legislators already baked into the system.

It’s not an immediate fix to the sewage problems, but it would bring all of the stakeholders to the table including the Baltimore County residents who are living with the effluent being pumped into nearby creeks and rivers.

Andrew Gross, Baltimore

