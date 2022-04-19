Time for corrective action at Back River by regulators | READER COMMENTARY

Why are we relying on nonprofits to provide water quality results? Why aren’t employees of the Maryland Department of the Environment, the Maryland Environmental Service, the Maryland Department of Health or the Maryland Department of Natural Resources providing official private lab certified, daily test results to us every day, seven days a week online until this problem is fully resolved?

Why aren’t above and below water barriers in place to hold all particulate and solid waste with crews constantly removing waste from the barriers so they can’t enter the river? We pay high taxes. We deserve first-class service. Charge all expenses to a project code and force the city of Baltimore to fully reimburse the state or withhold state funding to the city to reimburse the costs (”Environmental groups call for oversight of Baltimore’s other wastewater treatment plant as problems continue,” April 13).

We don’t need politicians just talking during an election year. We need politicians showing us they are forcing the Baltimore and the state of Maryland to act quickly or initiate legislation to hold them accountable with fines and mandatory dismissal of everyone, supervisor level and above, for their gross incompetence.

We hire many out-of-state residents for city and state jobs to attract skilled, talented management so you need to force a hiring event to replace all of the incompetent management at the plant and those with the city’s public works department monitoring the plant. Not only do we need to fix it fast, but we need the proper management in place to assure it never happens again.

It’s time for fast, positive action and not just talk.

Frank M. Neighoff, Jr., Sparrows Point

The writer is president of the Chesapeake Bay Association, Inc.

