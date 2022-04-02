Back River is another example of city mismanagement | READER COMMENTARY

The city-run Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk, which is the state’s largest such facility, is supposed to discharge up to 180 million gallons a day of treated wastewater into Back River. But when problems arise, and sewage is only partially treated, the water flowing into the river is filled with dangerous bacteria and nutrients. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The takeover of the Baltimore’s Back River Wastewater Treatment plant in Dundalk by the Maryland Environmental Service is another example of the failure of the administration and City Council’s inability to manage major responsibilities in Baltimore (“Maryland moves to take charge of troubled Baltimore wastewater treatment plant amid worries of possible ‘catastrophic failures,’” March 28). The problem is nothing new as the plant has been facing regulatory scrutiny, alongside Baltimore’s other wastewater treatment facility, since last summer, nor is the fact that that Mayor Brandon Scott and members of the Baltimore City Council took no steps to correct the problems, which could still lead to a catastrophic failure of the plant.

Failure of the plant has “resulted in massive discharges of partially treated sewage into the Back River, complete with nutrients and dangerous bacteria that harm the Chesapeake Bay.” Problems were also discovered at the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant in Wagner’s Point.

By late January, both the state of Maryland and Blue Water Baltimore had sued Baltimore over the issues at its treatment plants. The city earlier gave lip service to the problems saying “it would come up with a plan to address the plants’ violations.” I guess they were too busy with other less smelly major problems.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

