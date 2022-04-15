Back River: Lack of performance evaluations is toxic | READER COMMENTARY

The new Headworks System buildings are seen at Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk which is the state’s largest such facility. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

I had to pick up my jaw from the floor after reading the revelation that apparently there is no such thing as performance evaluations of the staff at the plants that discharge waste into our waterways (”Could employee performance evaluations have prevented the state’s takeover of Back River from Baltimore?” April 12).

The key to meeting standards is to establish them in the first place. Reading between the lines, the lack of evaluations also is applicable to other departments. One need not have attended an elite MBA program to know that the only way to objectively identify underperforming people and assets is to measure against agreed upon measurable goals and standards of achievement.

Seeing a comment that evaluations “make people feel badly” would make me laugh if the consequences of such malpractice did not have a very measurable impact on public safety. During my career, I was subject to meeting key performance measures since the late 1970s. Can we at least adhere to 20th century practices?

Robert T. Kean, Baltimore

