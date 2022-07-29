Water and sewer service should be run by a regional authority | READER COMMENTARY

The new Headworks System buildings are seen at Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk which is the state’s largest such facility. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore City government has shown it’s no longer capable of managing and running our area’s aging water and sewage treatment operations (”Maryland could depart from Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in five weeks, leaving residents frustrated,” July 27). As Baltimore County now has the larger population and provides the, ahem, bulk of the system’s deposits, both fiscal and fecal, Baltimore County should be given a seat at the table to help oversee both the management and maintenance of our metro area’s vital water and waste systems.

A good example and precedent for this is found in the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, which has provided both water and waste treatment to the D.C. area since 1918. This arrangement would ensure that proper funding and upkeep would be provided and take some of the load off of Baltimore’s shoulders.

— James Tully, Halethorpe

