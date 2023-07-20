Unmarried parents can be perfect | READER COMMENTARY

Mayor Brandon Scott outside Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. The 39-year-old recently announced on social media he is expecting a baby with girlfriend Hana Pugh. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Yes the times have changed — and for the better I would say (”Baby Charm announcement reflects changing times,” July 19).

The people of my generation wouldn’t think twice about simply congratulating the parents to be and moving on. I have many people close to me whose parents were not married when they were born, never were, and they are perfect just the way they are.

Congratulations, Mayor Brandon Scott and Hana Pugh.

— David House, Baltimore

