Diversity in aviation can take off from Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

These were among the reasons that after Brigitte’s passing, her family and friends and I founded Empowerment Through Aviation in her memory. ETA, like True North, will endeavor to increase diversity in aviation. Like Sisters of the Skies, we will focus specifically on increasing the number of women of color employed as pilots. ETA will aim to inspire young women and young women of color to consider aviation as a career and with follow on programs will provide impactful and meaningful flight training. By hosting our programs at Baltimore City Public Schools, we hope to be the bridge for young people from Baltimore to lifelong careers in professional aviation. It is quite possible that with the generosity of donors, and support from the community, ETA students, will go on to UMES and potentially to programs like True North.