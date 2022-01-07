Diversity in aviation can take off from Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

The Sun’s recent coverage of the new True North program, a partnership between Alaska Airlines and The University of Maryland Eastern Shore, was commendable. The story highlighted the significant lack of diversity in the pilot ranks and correctly identified the barriers to entry that prevent many women and people of color from becoming professional aviators (”A new program to increase diversity in the piloting ranks takes flight at UMES,” Dec. 30). The True North partnership and the work of wonderful organizations like Sisters of the Skies will help correct the imbalance in aviation and in doing so will help airlines meet the tremendous staffing needs they face in a more equitable manner.
As one of only around six Black female pilots in the U.S. Navy at the time of her service, my late wife Brigitte saw firsthand the lack of diversity in the pilot ranks. She would not have been surprised by the stark fact that probably only one-half of 1% of U.S. airline pilots are women of color. She knew that while she had the financial backing and family support to pursue flying, so many do not. A striking lack of role models and a lack of mentorship contribute further to the dearth of female and Black aviators.
These were among the reasons that after Brigitte’s passing, her family and friends and I founded Empowerment Through Aviation in her memory. ETA, like True North, will endeavor to increase diversity in aviation. Like Sisters of the Skies, we will focus specifically on increasing the number of women of color employed as pilots. ETA will aim to inspire young women and young women of color to consider aviation as a career and with follow on programs will provide impactful and meaningful flight training. By hosting our programs at Baltimore City Public Schools, we hope to be the bridge for young people from Baltimore to lifelong careers in professional aviation. It is quite possible that with the generosity of donors, and support from the community, ETA students, will go on to UMES and potentially to programs like True North.
ETA is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization and a fiscally sponsored partner of Fusion Partnerships Baltimore. If readers want to play a role in tackling some of the issues highlighted in your coverage and want to ensure their impact is felt right here — at home — in Baltimore, I would encourage them to learn more about our organization and about my wife Brigitte by visiting our website at www.empowermentthroughaviation.org.
Mike Jacobson, Baltimore
The writer is founder of Empowerment Through Aviation.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.