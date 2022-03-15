Aviation commission would protect citizen health | READER COMMENTARY

A plane flies over Dorsey Road as it prepares to land at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Thanks for Dana Munroe’s story, “Pittman, Ball support commission to study health, environmental impacts of BWI Airport on neighboring areas” (March 10).

Sen. Pam Beidle asked how this commission could influence the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Southwest Airlines asserted that the BWI Roundtable makes the commission redundant.

If health studies — like the one regarding the effects of Next Generation flight paths in Queens, New York, where citizens lose a year from their lives because of bad public policy — won’t influence the FAA, then what will?

The BWI Roundtable, despite years of hard work, hasn’t to date changed anything. It has no budget, and it has no power, which the MDOT and Southwest Airlines know full well. For the FAA, the Roundtable is literally a box on a checklist posted on its website that they tick to demonstrate that they have “reached out to the community.” Unfortunately, this reach is only for show.

This proposed commission, however, will have a bite because it will have a budget.

Its purpose is not explicitly to influence the FAA, but to conduct studies on “the public health, medical, and environmental impacts on individuals residing in communities surrounding new and existing commercial aviation infrastructure,” in order to advise the Maryland legislature on public policy.

Now, the only influence on public policy is a corporate-like lust for the cash generated by BWI that fills the state’s coffers. However, health problems cost the state money, too. As we emerge from the COVID pandemic, with our lungs and our nerves frazzled, let’s protect our citizens with scientific studies that document the health and environmental consequences of the FAA’s Next Generation flight paths.

Barbara Deckert, Elkridge

The writer is a former BWI Roundtable Altemate for District 12.

