Federal investigation into Baltimore attorneys violates attorney client privilege

I’ve been practicing law in Baltimore for more than 50 years. I’ve known Joshua Treem almost that long, from his time as an assistant United States attorney and throughout his long and distinguished career in private practice (“DEA, IRS reviewed cache of emails amid ongoing criminal probe into Baltimore lawyers,” Sept. 10). He is one of the most highly-skilled and ethical lawyers in our community. I’ve had the honor of working with Mr. Treem on several matters. He is the consummate professional — a lawyer of unimpeachable integrity.
While I don’t know Kenneth Ravenell as well as I know Mr. Treem, I vividly recall observing him representing a poor African American client on the Eastern Shore about 20 years ago. The judge was making little effort to hide his racial animosity toward Mr. Ravenell and his client, and he went out of his way to try to bait Mr. Ravenell to say something that he might regret. Throughout the entire proceeding, Mr. Ravenell demonstrated admirable courage as he zealously and with great dignity advocated on behalf of his client, never once responding in kind to the judge’s taunts.
Messrs. Treem and Ravenell have earned the reputations they have established over decades of honorable service to the cause of justice. They do not deserve the way their present issues with the Department of Justice have been covered by The Sun. Despite a five-year investigation, they have not been charged with any wrongdoing. Mr. Treem is Mr. Ravenell’s lawyer in connection with that investigation. As someone who managed a major law firm for more than two decades, I find it almost inconceivable that the government has invaded the attorney client privilege that covers Mr. Ravenell’s communications with Mr. Treem. This is a deeply disturbing development that has not been reflected in your coverage.
Benjamin Rosenberg, Baltimore
The writer is chairman of Rosenberg Martin Greenberg.
