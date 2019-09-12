Federal investigation into Baltimore attorneys violates attorney client privilege

Messrs. Treem and Ravenell have earned the reputations they have established over decades of honorable service to the cause of justice. They do not deserve the way their present issues with the Department of Justice have been covered by The Sun. Despite a five-year investigation, they have not been charged with any wrongdoing. Mr. Treem is Mr. Ravenell’s lawyer in connection with that investigation. As someone who managed a major law firm for more than two decades, I find it almost inconceivable that the government has invaded the attorney client privilege that covers Mr. Ravenell’s communications with Mr. Treem. This is a deeply disturbing development that has not been reflected in your coverage.