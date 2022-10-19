Retrofit ATMs with red dye packs | READER COMMENTARY

A crime lab technician examines an ATM that was gutted and dumped near the tennis courts at Leakin Park in Baltimore. File. (Maggie Ybarra/Baltimore Sun handout). (Maggie Ybarra)

Want to prevent theft of automated teller machines? Install a mechanism in the ATM that if tampered with would soak the money in the machine with a red dye making it impossible to spend (“Track automated teller machines like cars,” Oct. 17).

The mechanism would make the money in the ATM useless to the thieves and therefore take away any incentive to steal the ATM machines.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

