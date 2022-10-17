Track automated teller machines like cars | READER COMMENTARY

A vendor delivers drinks to the 7-Eleven on Thames Street in Fells Point after an early morning heist of an ATM machine last year. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Finance companies and banks that finance cars are smarter than automated teller machine franchisers and owners (”‘Crash and grab’ thefts boost ATMs from Baltimore stores, deprive neighborhoods without banks of access to cash,” Feb. 22).

Why are Global Positioning System (GPS) trackers not being installed in ATM machines? If trackers with tamper alerts were installed there could be an immediate response when someone tries to steal an ATM machine and the police can instantly be told where the machine is and could respond before the thieves have a chance to open the machine to retrieve the money.

— Michael Snyder, Baltimore

