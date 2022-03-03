Prevent ATM thefts by locating machines more carefully | READER COMMENTARY

Seems to me that one way to address the surge in the automated teller machines being stolen is to not locate them at convenient stores (”How to stop ATM thefts: Dye packs, weights and drones,” Feb. 26).
Rather, put them in settings that have 24/7 security such as police and fire stations, hospital emergency rooms, etc. It is unlikely that ATMs located in those places would ever be a target.
David Hash, Middle River
