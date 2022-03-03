xml:space="preserve">
Prevent ATM thefts by locating machines more carefully | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 03, 2022 7:33 AM
The 7-Eleven at 5401 Radecke Avenue was still open with fresh coffee despite an early morning attempted ATM theft. Dec. 15, 2021. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun).
The 7-Eleven at 5401 Radecke Avenue was still open with fresh coffee despite an early morning attempted ATM theft. Dec. 15, 2021. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun).

Seems to me that one way to address the surge in the automated teller machines being stolen is to not locate them at convenient stores (”How to stop ATM thefts: Dye packs, weights and drones,” Feb. 26).

Rather, put them in settings that have 24/7 security such as police and fire stations, hospital emergency rooms, etc. It is unlikely that ATMs located in those places would ever be a target.

David Hash, Middle River

