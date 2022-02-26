How to stop ATM thefts: Dye packs, weights and drones | READER COMMENTARY

Here’s a way to help solve the problem of ATM theft (”'Crash and grab’ thefts boost ATMs from Baltimore stores, deprive neighborhoods without banks of access to cash,” Feb. 20). Three things need to happen.
First, the thieves need to be marked by exploding dye packs, like the ones bank robbers get marked with. The dye, of course, must have a molecular marker linking the dye marked person to the particular crime that caused the perpetrators to be exposed to the dye.
Second, the automated teller machines should be made heavier, perhaps with concrete or lead structurally embedded in the bottom of the unit. That will make the theft of the ATM more difficult. It will take longer. That gives the police a better chance of catching the thieves in the act.
Third, all police patrol vehicles should be equipped with one or more drones. The patrol cars nearest the location of a burglar alarm should release their drones. They could then fly directly to the address of the alarm under the control of officers at police headquarters and take video of the situation while the patrol cars are arriving at the scene. If the ATM thieves escape before the patrol cars arrive, the drones can follow the getaway vehicle to help the patrol officers catch the thieves.
Henry Farkas, Pikesville
