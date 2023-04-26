Name of new Atlas restaurant in Baltimore has ties to enslaver | READER COMMENTARY

Atlas Restaurant Group plans to open a new restaurant called The Ruxton in the former Fleming's Steakhouse space in Harbor East. The new spot, described as a "classic steakhouse," is expected to open this fall. (Courtesy Atlas Restaurant Group) (Courtesy of Atlas Restaurant Group)

Has anyone brought it to the attention of the Atlas Restaurant Group that Nicholas Ruxton Moore owned enslaved people in Baltimore County (”Atlas Restaurant Group to open The Ruxton steakhouse, replacing Fleming’s in Baltimore’s Harbor East,” April 4)?

In this day and age, naming anything after known enslavers is way out of touch and tone deaf. Baltimore and the docks of the Inner Harbor, including Fells Point, have a lengthy and well-documented history of slave trade. As a person who is a descendant from enslaved people, this is not a restaurant that I, in good conscience, will patronize. In addition, this restaurant is slated to have jazz music. Can you imagine a steakhouse named after a slave owner that plays jazz? This is truly unbelievable, except that it is reality in Baltimore.

Did anyone think of naming it “Calloway” or “Eubie” or “Billie?” As a real estate broker in the Baltimore area, I am well aware and familiar with the neighborhood that bears the same name. However, that parcel of land was named Ruxton before we, as a society and nation, came to terms with the legacy, injustices and horrors of slavery.

Imagine having a restaurant in Berlin, Germany, named “Adolf.” Hard to comprehend how the local press in Baltimore can be gushing at the idea of this new restaurant opening without considering the impact of the name selected for this restaurant on the majority population of the city. Atlas is constantly stressing how Black Lives Matter in all of their establishments. Yet this mantra is in direct contrast to their repeated and frequent unfavorable treatment of minority customers and staff.

This new concept restaurant clearly illustrates that “Black,” “Lives” and “Matter” are only words.

— Ricky Summers, Baltimore

