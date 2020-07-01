In attacking Atlas, Jill Carter demonstrates she is not her father’s daughter | READER COMMENTARY

State Sen. Jill Carter’s father, Walter P. Carter, stood up for his anti-racism principals, which was admirable (”Maryland senator: ‘no place for Atlas Restaurant Group in Baltimore,‘” June 26). Unfortunately, Senator Carter failed to emulate his courage and sacrifice.
In 2018, she thought that her party was denied seating due to racism. Last summer while dining, she observed what she thought were at least two instances of racism, and rather than confronting management and/or leaving the restaurant immediately, she stayed and finished her meal. The time to resolve this complaint was when it happened.
As we have seen with the Jussie Smollett and Bubba Wallace incidents, sometimes things are not what they seem to be. Perhaps the restaurant management had a logical explanation for what she observed. Somehow, the outrage she feels now with respect to the Atlas Restaurant Group based on the first two racist events was not egregious enough to prevent her from going back to another Atlas Group restaurant last fall, where she was again allegedly discriminated against.
Sadly, redemption and change by Atlas would not satisfy her today. She will accept no apology and just wants the company’s restaurants to be forced to close.
E. Anderson, Parkville
