Protesting athletes are welcome to stay away indefinitely | READER COMMENTARY

I’m pretty much done with sports and athletes. If they want to strike, then so do I (”Ravens cancel training camp practice in support of social justice movement after police shooting of Jacob Blake,” Aug. 28).
They are not essential workers so I think they should protest indefinitely. I will vote with my remote and pocketbook. Sports attendance was diminishing before the epidemic. Now, fans have a good reason to write them off.
D.M. Quinn, Parkton
