Protesting athletes are welcome to stay away indefinitely | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 28, 2020 2:31 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks never emerged from their locker room to play their game against the Orlando Magic on Aug. 26, engaging in a strike to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in nearby Kenosha, Wisconsin. In quick succession, the Milwaukee Brewers announced they wouldn't play their game that night; the rest of the night's NBA games were postponed; and games in professional soccer, tennis, women's basketball, and baseball were canceled. It's a wave of professional athletic activism without precedence.
I’m pretty much done with sports and athletes. If they want to strike, then so do I (”Ravens cancel training camp practice in support of social justice movement after police shooting of Jacob Blake,” Aug. 28).

They are not essential workers so I think they should protest indefinitely. I will vote with my remote and pocketbook. Sports attendance was diminishing before the epidemic. Now, fans have a good reason to write them off.

D.M. Quinn, Parkton

