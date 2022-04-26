Athlete safety bill long overdue | READER COMMENTARY

Left to right: Melony G. Griffith, Maryland Senate president pro tempore, Gov. Larry Hogan and House Speaker Adrienne Jones sign House Bill 836, the Elijah Gorham Act, into law, with Wes Robinson, past-president of the Maryland Athletic Trainers Association, Lorraine Cannon, and James Gorham, Elijah’s father, standing behind them. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/ The Baltimore Sun) (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The safety of student athletes is overlooked more often than not. As a student and former D1 rower, I was left with a career ending hip injury due to the medical negligence of my athletic trainers. This bill (“Hogan signs student-athlete safety legislation in honor of late Baltimore football player Elijah Gorham,” April 21) is bringing the lack of care to the forefront, and I am very excited to see the changes that arise from this incredible legislation.

— Chloe Neumann, Owings mills

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.